If there is one thing Netflix is not lacking, it is thrillers and especially science fiction ones. In recent months it has added several titles to its catalog and one of them stars Jeffrey Donovan and Penelope Mitchell.

The 32-year-old actress is known for works such as Hemlock Grove with Famke Janssen and Bill Skarsgård. While the 55-year-old actor’s filmography has titles such as Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Honest Thief and Burn Notice.

Paul Leyden is in charge of directing the film, which lasts about an hour and a half. Peter M. Lenkov and Andrew Klein helped him write the screenplay. Here, check out which title is trending again…

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned, Netflix’s most-watched sci-fi thriller right now

R.I.P.D. has become a well-known franchise in the sci-fi genre, especially after the success of its first installment. Last year it released Rise of the Damned, the sequel that today shines on Netflix.

The story follows Sheriff Roy Pulsipher who isn’t too thrilled to find himself dead after a shootout with a notorious gang of outlaws, but he gets a second chance to return to earth after being recruited by the R.I.P.D.