Mark Wahlberg already has a lot of experience in action and science fiction thrillers. One of his recent releases in the genre was Uncharted with Tom Holland. However, now it’s a title from 2021 that is trending worldwide.

It’s a science fiction movie directed by Antoine Fuqua, where we see the actor from Ted sharing the spotlight with Chiwetel Ejiofor. The screenplay was developed by Ian Shorr and Todd Stein.

The adaptation is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, written by D. Eric Maikranz in 2009. The film has now become one of the most-watched on Netflix and has secured a place in the global Top 10.

Infinite ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

Infinite is one of the latest thrillers starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor that has become a trend in Netflix‘s catalog worldwide, currently ranking in the Top 4 in several countries.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can can be played on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The movie follows Evan McCauley, who possesses skills he never learned and memories of places he’s never been to. Self-medicating and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group called the Infinites comes to his rescue, revealing to him that his memories are real.

Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Liz Carr and Wallis Day are some of the figures who have accompanied the two main stars.