Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried are the ones who bring the main characters to life in a futuristic science fiction thriller that is now shining in the ranking of the most-watched movies on Netflix worldwide.

The streaming platform refreshed its Top 10 just a few hours ago, and users have made this title one of the most chosen of the week, occupying the number 4 spot and competing with others like Once Upon a Crime.

The film had its grand premiere in 2011 and has been categorized as a classic, receiving two nominations at different awards ceremonies. Here, check out the production directed by Andrew Niccol that is trending…

In Time ranked No. 4 on Netflix worldwide

In Time not only brought together two of the most popular stars of the moment but also captivated fans with its futuristic blend of action and romance. Currently, it is the movie ranking at the 4th spot on Netflix worldwide.

This means that it is one of the most-watched movies in several countries, thanks to its users. However, the same did not happen in the United States because it is not available in the catalog, as it is part of Hulu.

The story is set in a future where people stop aging at 25 years old but are designed to live for only one more year. Having the means to buy their way out of this predicament becomes an opportunity for immortal youth.

Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy, Olivia Wilde, Alex Pettyfer, Johnny Galecki, Matt Bomer, Shyloh Oostwald, Colin McGurk, Will Peltz and Laura Ashley Samuels are some of the many stars that make up the cast.