Will Smith has been in the spotlight for almost his entire life, but in recent years, even more so, especially after the Oscars scandal. This week, he became a trending topic again after it was revealed that he has been separated from Jada Pinkett Smith since 2016, nearly seven years ago.

Not only has his name been echoing in recent days, but also several of his movies. One of them is an action thriller, suspense, and science fiction film: Gemini Man. The title has become one of the most-watched on Netflix, entering the worldwide Top 10.

Currently, the title is ranked number 6, and it has been changing positions throughout the day. In this movie, the 55-year-old actor has shared the screen with great stars, and one of the most prominent is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, known for her roles in projects like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Gemini Man ranked No. 6 on Netflix worldwide

Gemini Man made its big-screen debut in 2019, with a rating suitable for ages 12 and older and a runtime of nearly two hours. The film was directed by Ang Lee, based on a screenplay adapted by Billy Ray and the story’s creators, David Benioff and Darren Lemke.

The science fiction thriller has returned to trend after four years since its release, and according to Flix Patrol, the platform specializing in streaming platforms and metrics, it is currently ranked 6th on Netflix, making it one of the most-watched titles worldwide.

What is Gemini Man about?

The story follows Henry Brogan, a former Marine Scout sniper who now works as an assassin for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He intends to retire because he feels old. However, someone is not willing to allow it because they have a mission to kill him: a younger, faster and stronger clone of himself.

Who is part of the cast of the new version of Gemini Man?

Will Smith as Henry Brogan

Clive Owen as Clay Varris

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Danny Zakarweski

Benedict Wong as Baron

Linda Emond as Janet Lassiter

Theodora Miranne as Kitty

Douglas Hodge as Jack Willis

Ralph Brown as Del Patterson

Ilia Volok as Yuri Kovacs