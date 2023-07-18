Netflix: The most watched science documentary on the platform just hours after its premiere

It is not the first time that a documentary has made it into the world’s top 10 within hours of its release on Netflix, quite the contrary. It has already happened twice with Unknown titles, one of the service’s most popular franchises.

Now it is a science documentary film that shines on the platform. It was directed by Mark Mannucci (Beyond A Year in Space) and stars Lee Berger, an American paleoanthropologist and archaeologist.

On July 24, the next installment of the saga will be added to the catalog, titled Cosmic Time Machine and directed by Shai Gal (The Jewish Underground and End of Love Season). Here, check which is the most watched documentary right now…

Unknown: Cave of Bones is Netflix’s most-watched documentary worldwide

Unknown‘s titles have been shining on the streaming platform for a few months now and each one of them has established itself as one of the most watched at the time. Now, Cave of Bones is the documentary most chosen by users just hours after its premiere.

“Journey to South Africa’s Cradle of Mankind, where Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard — which is not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals, it will change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief”, describes the official description of the movie.