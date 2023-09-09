Netflix: The most-watched Secret Intelligence docu-series only one day after its premiere

Netflix has premiered a new documentary just a day ago, and it has already solidified itself as not only one of the most-watched globally but also as a favorite among the American audience.

It’s not the first time that a production of this kind has quickly entered the rankings, and it is currently competing with other popular titles like Burning Body and Ragnarok.

The first season of the docu-series consists of a total of eight episodes, featuring internationally recognized figures who have been part of significant investigative teams and organizations.

Spy Ops ranked No. 10 on Netflix worldwide

Spy Ops premiered in the early hours of Friday, September 8th, and quickly became one of the most-watched documentaries of the moment, gaining hundreds of new viewers and securing a spot within Netflix‘s global Top 10.

The episodes follow intelligence service agents like MI6 or the CIA as they discuss their involvement in espionage operations, episodes from the Cold War, and coup d’états.

Some of the key figures in the main cast include the former CIA Head of Counterterrorism Gary Schroen, the Alpha Team Leader J.R. Seeger, the Northern Alliance Diplomat Ashmat Froz and David L. Phillips.