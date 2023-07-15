Sega is not only one of the most popular and long-lived video game companies, but it is also responsible for some of the most iconic creations in history. Now, it has teamed up with Netflix to make one of the most watched animated series.

It was created by Duncan Rouleau, Steven T. Seagle and Joe Kelly. It was nominated four times this year at the Leo Awards and although it didn’t take home any, many of the team members achieved worldwide recognition.

The title has been trending again, despite having first seen the light of day last year, due to the premiere of the new episodes. The second season has a total of eight parts, with Ghost of a Chance being the last one so far.

Sonic Prime is the most watched animated series on Netflix

Sonic Prime is the series that arrived in 2022 to Netflix and has not stopped adding reproductions since then. Now, with the premiere of its second season, the show has become popular again and is currently one of the most watched on the platform.

The story follows Sonic, who travels at full speed through parallel dimensions to recover his friends and save the world, after a huge battle with Dr. Eggman destroys the universe.

Deven Christian Mack is who gives life and voice to Sonic, while Kazumi Evans is Rebel Rouge and Shannon Chan-Kent is Rusty Rose. Ian Hanlin, Ashleigh Ball, Vincent Tong, Adam Nurada, Brian Drummond, Seán McLoughlin and Valkyrae complete the main cast.