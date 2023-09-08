The new most-watched series in the United States is not a newcomer but one of the most popular titles in Netflix‘s catalog. Its first season premiered in 2019 and was quickly renewed for another installment.

It’s a creation of Sue Tenney, who is known for her work on other shows like 7th Heaven, Cedar Cove and Good Witch. Last year, the arrival of its fifth season was confirmed, and it will premiere on November 30th.

The production managed to win six awards and received two other nominations, including three ReFrames and several Leo Awards. Here, check which one is currently the most-watched on the platform in the US…

Virgin River is the most-watched series on Netflix US

With only two months left until the premiere of the fifth season of Virgin River, it seems that users have decided to have a major marathon to catch up, making the romantic series the most-watched on Netflix in the United States.

The story follows Melinda Monroe, a city nurse who moves to the forests of California to work as a midwife and there she meets an intriguing man, Jack Sheridan.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey and Sarah Dugdale are some of the many stars that make up the main cast.