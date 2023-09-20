Netflix: The most-watched series in the United States only one day after its release

Netflix has updated its global ranking of the most-watched series in the United States, and it’s a comedy special that has managed to top the list, despite having been released in the catalog for just one day.

The streaming giant often adds several titles of this type each month, and now it’s Kountry Wayne‘s stand-up’s turn. The YouTuber and comedian are known for their involvement in various comedy film productions.

The documentary was directed by Jeff Tomsic and Wayne Colley was chosen to write it. Despite having only one hour-long episode, it is categorized as a television show.

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer made its debut in the catalog as a one-episode docu-series on Tuesday, September 19th. Hours later, when Netflix updated its Top 10 in the United States, it became the most-watched title.

The official synopsis for the special, according to IMDb and Flix Patrol, is: “Rising star comedian Kountry Wayne reflects on a variety of topics, including fatherhood, gender dynamics and religion”.