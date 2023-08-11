Netflix: The most-watched series in the United States with just one day of release

As it happens week after week, Netflix has once again renewed its top 10, both globally and in the United States. This time, a dramatic series has dominated the chart and has been categorized as the most-watched in the country.

The title joined the platform just one day ago and has only six episodes, making it one of the most popular miniseries at the moment. The show is created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Its storyline isn’t the only thing that has caught users’ attention, but also the high caliber of its cast, as it’s filled with top-tier stars such as Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba and Taylor Kitsch.

Painkiller is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Painkiller arrived on Netflix just one day ago and is already a success among users in the United States. The miniseries has become so popular that it has managed to lead the top 10 and become the most chosen one on the platform.

The most-watched drama on the service delves deeply into the opioid crisis in the US, offering perspectives from those responsible, the victims, and an investigator seeking the truth.

Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, West Duchovny, Carolina Bartczak, Jack Mulhern, Dina Shihabi, Clark Gregg, John Rothman, Tyler Ritter, and Ana Kayne are some of the actors who make up the show’s cast.