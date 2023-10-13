Netflix has once again refreshed its Top 10 and its catalog. There are several new titles that have managed to secure a spot on the most-watched list of the week, and one of them is a horror series from the brilliant mind of Mike Flanagan, which managed to surpass Sex Education and Pact of Silence.

This isn’t the first time the director has worked with the streaming giant; quite the opposite. The same goes for the cast of the new show, as they are often the same actors who collaborated on previous horror productions, such as The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

The Fall of the House of Usher is the promising title that recreates some of the most iconic tales of Edgar Allan Poe, who is known as one of the pioneers of the dark genre, mystery and even horror. It’s ideal to watch on Halloween Eve as it intertwines death and obsession with classic fear.

The Fall of the House of Usher is the most-watched series on Netflix US

The Fall of the House of Usher premiered its first season on Netflix‘s catalog during the early hours of October 12. It consists of a total of eight episodes, making it a miniseries. All episodes are already available for viewing on the platform and are ideal for watching on October 31.

Flix Patrol, the specialized site for metrics and streaming platforms, released its daily report and confirmed that the title has been so successful that it has reached the number 3 position in the global Top 10. In the United States, it’s the most-watched title, surpassing the documentary Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

The official synopsis tells the story of the ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have turned the Fortunato Pharmaceuticals company into an empire synonymous with wealth, privilege, and power.

However, the secrets of the past come to light when the heirs of the Usher dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman whom the siblings knew in their youth.

Who makes up the cast of The Fall of the House?

The cast is not only filled with highly recognized mega stars, but many of them have come together to work for the third time on a Mike Flanagan project. Those chosen to star in the new story are Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli and Kate Siegel.

All four of these individuals have previously appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House. They are backed by great actors, and the remaining members of the main cast include Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Willa Fitzgerald, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco and others.