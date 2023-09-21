Netflix: The most-watched series in the US just a day after its premiere

Netflix has a new top-viewed series in the United States and it’s a crime documentary that premiered its second season just a few hours ago, becoming the favorite of users at the moment.

Despite the docu-series having premiered last year, the audience is renewed and it has now gained hundreds of viewers once again. The new installment consists of a total of three episodes, featuring the victims’ family members.

The second season was directed by Michael Gasparro, while Julia Willoughby served as an executive producer. Here, check out the title that has captivated American subscribers…

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premiered its new edition this morning and quickly became the most-watched series on Netflix in the United States. The story takes place in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

“The second season features firsthand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh”, describes the TUDUM synopsis.