Netflix: The most-watched series in the US just two days after its release

Netflix updated its Top 10 early this morning, and one of its latest releases has become the most-watched series on the platform in the United States, despite being added to the global catalog just two days ago.

This is a documentary-style production, with its first season consisting of a total of four episodes, all directed by Clay Jeter. The filmmaker is also known for his work on other titles such as IO and Jess + Moss.

The docu-series explores one of the most popular topics of recent times, which is related to healthy lifestyles and longevity. A similar original title on the streaming service is Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Here, check it out…

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones became the most-watched series on Netflix in the United States this morning. It’s noteworthy that it’s one of the few documentary-format series to dominate the rankings just hours after its release.

The writer Dan Buettner, who has been delving into the Blue Zones for a few years, travels the world to explore five very special places where people enjoy an extraordinarily long and active life.

The Blue Zones are certain areas of the world where people live significantly longer lives. In these regions, you can find people who have reached 110 years. Michel Poulain and Gianni Pes were the pioneers in the research of these places.