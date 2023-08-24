Netflix: The most-watched series in the US just two days after its release

Netflix renews its top 10 continuously, and this week has been no exception. A new title has taken over the first position, solidifying itself as the most-watched series on the platform in the United States, with just two days since its release.

This is a production that belongs to the Untold franchise, which is known for telling great stories and following the journey of many celebrities, especially those related to sports.

The docu-series was directed by Katharine English. The cast is not only filled with stars from the world of American football but also features some of the most significant names in sports today.

Untold: Swamp Kings is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Untold: Swamp Kings made its grand debut on the streaming giant just two days ago and has quickly positioned itself in the top 10, both worldwide and in the United States. It became the most-watched show with just four episodes.

The episodes continue to recount how the legendary American football coach Urban Meyer transformed the early 2000s Florida Gators into a winning machine. Tim Tebow and Brandon Spikes are some of the stars who were present.