Netflix: The most-watched series in the US only a day after its release

Netflix has not only updated its worldwide Top 10 but has also added titles to the list of the most-watched of the week. This means that there’s a new series topping the charts on the streaming platform.

It’s a documentary that was added to the catalog just a day ago and portrays the life of one of the most important soccer players in the world: David Beckham. The miniseries consists of a total of four episodes.

These were directed by Fisher Stevens, with Alexander Hodgson serving as a story consultant. The 48-year-old star not only provides an intimate look at his life but also serves as an executive producer.

Beckham is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Beckham is not only the most-watched documentary of the moment but has also become the most chosen series by Netflix users, both worldwide and in the United States, according to Flix Patrol.

The episodes are composed of never-before-seen footage, interviews, and archival material that trace the meteoric rise of David Beckham from his humble beginnings to worldwide football stardom.

Many well-known football stars made appearances in the docu-series, as well as some entertainment figures. Victoria Beckham was one of them, along with her fellow Spice Girls bandmate, Melanie Chisholm.