Netflix: The most-watched series in the US only one day after its premiere

Netflix has once again refreshed its American Top 10, and a docu-series that premiered just one day ago has become the most-watched in the United States, thanks to fans of mystery and the unknown.

Many professionals, researchers, and witnesses have been chosen to make up the cast of the first season, which consists of only four episodes. One of them is Glen Schulze, who is an army radar specialist.

The miniseries is about UFO sightings and explores four real stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena. Here, check out the trend that has managed to dominate the list of the most-watched titles…

Encounters is the most-watched series on Netflix US

The first season of Encounters has not only become the most-watched series on Netflix in the United States but has also secured a place in the global Top 10, ranking sixth worldwide.

The four episodes depict massive UFO sightings from the past 50 years that fuel a global mystery in this docuseries, featuring firsthand witness accounts, interviews with experts, and new evidence.

Steve Allen, Tor Harrington, Sara Vanden Berge, Lee Roy Gaitan, Nicola Lean, Robert Powell, Glen Schulze, José Calixto, Kimmy Dalton, Eric Heinrichs, Lindy Heinrichs and Matthew Roberts are some of the names that make up the cast.