Netflix: The most-watched series in the US only one day after its release

The most-watched series on Netflix not only belong to the adventure, drama, or romance genres; many titles have held that position. This time, it’s a stand-up comedy special that has managed to top the rankings in the United States.

This title managed to position itself as number one and dethrone the adaptation of One Piece, having only one day of release within the streaming giant’s catalog. It’s not the first time that a production of this kind has overtaken new trends.

The top 10 was updated overnight, and it requires thousands of users to hit play on the comedy to make it the new most-watched in the country. Here, check which production has managed to claim the top spot…

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs is the new stand-up comedy special that has defied all predictions and become the most-watched series on Netflix in the United States, just one day after its arrival on the platform’s extensive catalog.

The special was directed by John McKeever (known for Gilly and Keeves, Tenure with Luke Wilson and Kurbaan), with Shane Gillis as the star. Only he and Travis Harvel are credited as cast members.

“Filmed in Virginia during his live tour, this is Shane Gillis’ debut Netflix stand-up comedy hour and a follow-up to his YouTube special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin”, describes the official synopsis of the current top-watched title.