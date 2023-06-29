Netflix: The most-watched series in the US only one day after its release

There’s a new TV series that has topped the most-watched list on Netflix USA. With only one day on the platform, this docu-series has surpassed other popular shows such as Suits, Catching Killers and Black Mirror.

Actually, Netflix has found a niche with sports documentary series. One of their most successful is ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive,’ which has five seasons showcasing the behind-the-scenes of the sport.

However, there are new sports docuseries that you can watch on the platform, such as ‘Break Point’ (tennis), ‘Full Swing’ (golf), ‘Cheer’ (competitive cheerleading) and more. However, the one show that is topping the charts focuses on the golden era of bodybuilding.

‘Muscles & Mayhem,’ the docuseries that is number 1 on Netflix US

‘Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators’ is number 1 on the platform in the US, only one day after being released. The series looks back at the phenomenon that was American Gladiators, the series in which everyday people engaged in physical competition against hulking professionals known as gladiators.

Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Murder Among the Mormons) and Emmy winner Tony Vainuku (Independent Lens: In Football We Trust) direct. The docuseries explores how it started, its biggest stars and all the chaos that marked its nearly decade-long run, which aired from 1989 to 1996.

According to Netflix Tudum, American Gladiators became the No. 1 syndicated program in the world. However, when the popularity grew, so did the problems. So, if you want to know more about this intriguing time, don’t miss it!