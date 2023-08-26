Netflix: The most-watched series in the US only two days after its release

Netflix updated its top 10 a few minutes ago, and an action series that is dominating the global ranking managed to secure its place at the top in the United States.

The title was released a few days ago and is already one of the most popular choices. This is a production directed by Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour and Bill Eagles.

The screenplay credits go to Jack Lothian, who is known for his work on Ashes to Ashes. It’s not the first time that a title from these producers has entered the ranking. Here, check out what the trend is…

Who Is Erin Carter? is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Who is Erin Carter? arrived on August 23rd on Netflix, and despite being out of the top 10 for several hours, it quickly managed to take one of the top positions, dominating the global list.

This afternoon, the platform refreshed the ranking, and it also claimed the first position on the United States list. The first season of the action show is undoubtedly the most chosen among all the content on the service.

The story follows Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain, who becomes entangled in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel.

Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, Jake Fairbrother, Ana Ularu and Núria Deulofeu are some of the actors who make up the main cast.