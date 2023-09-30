Netflix: The most-watched series in the US with only a week of release

Many times, it happens that new titles are added to Netflix‘s catalog and quickly become among the most-watched on the platform in the United States or globally. This time, it’s an old classic that has new episodes.

After the arrival of its recent releases, the series has been categorized as the most-watched in America, taking the position from productions like the documentaries Encounters and Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

This time, the dating reality show Love is Blind has taken the top spot on the Top 10, being the most chosen by users this week. Here, check out everything you need to know about trend number one…

Love is Blind is the most-watched series on Netflix US

Love is Blind has been on the air for three years now, having premiered on Netflix‘s catalog in February 2020. The dating show is currently the most-watched series in the United States, thanks to the arrival of its fifth season.

The show, produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, follows singles eager to be loved for who they are, rather than their appearance, as they sign up for an unconventional project to find a partner.

Over the seasons, it gained increasing success and managed to receive five Primetime Emmy nominations. Currently, the episodes continue to be hosted by the couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.