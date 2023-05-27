A new production arrived on the streaming platform ready to dethrone XO, Kitty and Queen Charlotte as the most watched series on Netflix worldwide. It took only two days and the story starring one of the most important actors of the generation managed to leave down the creations of Jenny Han and Shonda Rhimes.

The story follows Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma Brunner, who work as secret agents and are immersed in a high-tension covert mission, which ends up becoming a family reunion. It is not the first time that users of the service bet on this type of plot, being one of the most popular titles.

The same happened when The Night Agent was added to the catalog. It finally ended up getting a second season, starring Gabriel Basso, after all the positive reviews it received and the amount of views in just its first days on the air. Here, check out which is the most watched new series…

FUBAR is the most watched series on Netflix worldwide

FUBAR is the new Netflix series with the most views worldwide. The story, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, has gained the attention of fans and managed to dethrone two of the most popular titles on the streaming platform.

“Luke and his daughter Emma have lied to each other for years, both of them not knowing the other is a CIA operative. Once they both learn the truth, they realize they don’t actually know anything about each other”, describes the official synopsis.