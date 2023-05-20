Over the years, Netflix has become one of the leading platforms when it comes to good premieres. One of its last most watched series was Queen Charlotte, which belongs to Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton universe. But now, it was a Jenny Han creation that came to dethrone it.

The production is directed by the same author of the books, which are a romantic drama story. The original story was adapted into three original movies for the streaming service and now it is the turn of the long-awaited spin-off, which tells the life of one of the secondary characters.

The plot takes place in Seoul, with a total of ten episodes that have a duration of 20 minutes each. It is not currently known if it has been renewed for a second season, but it is expected that news of a new installment of the franchise will be announced soon.

XO,Kitty is the most-watched series on Netflix

XO, Kitty is the most watched new series on the entire streaming platform, both globally and in the United States. Jenny Han’s adaptation, which continues the To All The Boys franchise, took the top spot from Queen Charlotte.

The story follows the life of Lara Jean’s younger sister Katherine. She enters a new adventure in Seoul, where she attends a boarding school called KISS, where her boyfriend Dae is already staying. However, all is not what it seems for the young celestina and she will have to learn several lessons about love, family and herself.