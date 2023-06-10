Netflix: The most-watched series on the platform worldwide just one day after its premiere

Netflix added one of the platform’s most promising and well-known titles to its catalog on Friday. As expected, its premiere did not disappoint and it quickly became the most watched series on the streaming service.

The story is inspired by the real life of the show’s director, Mindy Kaling. The show already has a steady viewer base, having just premiered its fourth and final season, which has been eagerly awaited by many of its fans.

Billed as a teen comedy, the plot has it all: drama, love, family conflicts, grief, friendship and self-acceptance. In addition, the cast is star-studded, including Darren Barnet, who gained popularity after playing Paxton.

Never Have I Ever is the most watched series on Netflix worldwide

Never Have I Ever premiered its fourth season on Friday, June 9 and fans didn’t hesitate for a minute to give it a play, so it ended up becoming the most watched series on Netflix worldwide.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, as the same thing previously happened with Shonda Rhimes’ XO, Kitty. Now, the show starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has said goodbye in a big way and occupying the number 1 spot in the top 10.

The story follows the complicated life of a modern American teenage daughter of a family that emigrated from India. The latest installment marks how Devi and her friends must make big decisions for their future as they navigate their senior year of high school.