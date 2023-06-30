Netflix: The most-watched series on the platform worldwide just one day since its premiere

Netflix‘s worldwide top 10 is renewed weekly and this time it is one of the most anticipated series of the year that takes the top spot. The mystery and adventure drama managed to dethrone Black Mirror as the most watched on the platform.

The third season of the show premiered just a day ago and it is already one of the users’ favorites. The adaptation is based on a game, whose story was created by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

It was confirmed that this will be the last batch of episodes with the main actor, as he will say goodbye to the series to continue with other projects, such as Warhammer 40,000. Another of the most important stars will replace him.

The Witcher is Netflix’s most watched series worldwide

The third season of The Witcher, the series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, has finally premiered. As expected, it was a huge success and is currently the most watched series on Netflix.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is in charge of creating the adaptation and is known for other works such as Daredevil. The soundtrack was the responsibility of Joseph Trapanese and is composed of more than 20 melodies.

It was believed that the new episodes were going to be a resounding success rather quickly, especially since they mark the farewell of the Superman actor in the role of the monster hunter.