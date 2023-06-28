David Corenswet is the man of the hour, as he has been cast as Henry Cavill‘s replacement in the new DC Comics and James Gunn film, titled Superman: Legacy. It will hit the big screen in July 2025.

He has participated in major productions and one of them is on Netflix. The 29-year-old star is who played River Barkley in one of the streaming platform’s most watched series, which premiered in 2019 and ended after two seasons.

The series is a creation of Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk. It was nominated for eight Primetime Emmy awards and is now back on trend on the service, being one of the most chosen by users.

The Politician is David Corenswet’s most-watched series on Netflix

Although The Politician does not star David Corenswet, but Ben Platt, the 29-year-old actor participated in 11 episodes. The Netflix series was back on trend and is one of the most watched series of the star, who will soon be Superman.

The story follows Payton, who has known since childhood that he is going to be president. First he will have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape: high school.

Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Jackie Hoffman, Bob Balaban and Bette Midler are some of the stars that make up the cast of the series that premiered its second and final season in 2020.