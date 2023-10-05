The worldwide ranking of the most-watched series and movies on Netflix has been updated frequently, with the latest update occurring this morning. So, there’s a new title that users are choosing more often.

It’s a docu-series that has managed to top both the United States and global lists. This series was directed by Fisher Stevens (Succession, The Blacklist and Palmer), with Alexander Hodgson serving as a story consultant.

The production is led by David Beckham, as it is a biographical documentary consisting of just four episodes. Many of his loved ones have participated, including his wife Victoria, who was a member of the Spice Girls.

Beckham is the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide

Beckham is the new docuseries that has established itself as the most-watched on Netflix worldwide currently, having arrived just a day ago, along with another similar title called Race to the Summit.

The production consists of eight episodes, featuring previously unseen footage and current interviews, which portray the meteoric rise of David Beckham from his humble beginnings to worldwide football stardom.

He is the protagonist and the only one credited in the cast, but many other familiar faces make cameo appearances. Some of the most notable ones include his wife, Victoria Beckham and the former Argentine player Diego Simeone.