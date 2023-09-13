Netflix has added several new titles to its catalog, many of which are foreign productions. One Piece was the series dominating the worldwide Top 10, but this afternoon, a German title has dethroned it.

The miniseries has only one season so far, and it consists of six episodes, which are filled with suspense, drama, crime and of course, plenty of mystery. Isabel Kleefeld and Julian Pörksen were the directors.

The psychological thriller is based on the novel written by Romy Hausmann and the filmmakers themselves, who were behind the camera, were two of the individuals responsible for adapting the screenplay for the platform.

Dear Child is the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide

Dear Child was one of the biggest successes on the streaming service this week, especially after not only being the most-watched crime series on the platform for the week but also now holding the top spot.

The ranking was updated just a few hours ago, and Flix Patrol confirmed that the German production became, after a week of its release, the most-watched title on Netflix worldwide.

“When a kidnapped woman manages to escape, investigators are confronted with the sinister explanation of an unresolved disappearance from 13 years ago”, describes the official synopsis of the new foreign show.

Justus von Dohnányi, Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Hans Löw, Sammy Schrein, Nagmeh Alaei and Christian Skibinski are some of the many stars who have appeared at some point in the six episodes.