Netflix not only updates its top 10 daily but often does so more than once a day. Just a few hours ago, the platform confirmed that a new series has dethroned Depp V Heard as the most-watched globally.

The action show is directed by several industry figures: Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour and Bill Eagles. The credits for the screenplay and story go to Jack Lothian, who is known for Ashes to Ashes and Strike Back.

The first season consists of a total of seven episodes, all of which were released together on August 24th. It’s not the first time that a series of this genre has topped the ranking of the service.

Who Is Erin Carter? is the most-watched series on Netflix

Who Is Erin Carter? is the new Netflix series that’s currently the most-watched globally, and it has captured not only action fans but also has been hailed as one of the best in its genre.

The story follows Erin Carter, a British teacher in Spain, who becomes entangled in a supermarket robbery. When one of the robbers claims to recognize her, her life threatens to unravel.

Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Douglas Henshall, Susannah Fielding, Charlotte Vega, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, Jake Fairbrother, Ana Ularu and Núria Deulofeu are some of the actors who make up the main cast.