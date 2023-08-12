New week, new Netflix top 10 worldwide. The streaming giant has once again renewed its ranking and added several novelties to its catalog. Now, it is a limited drama series that has positioned itself in the number 1 spot.

The first season has a total of six episodes, which star some of the most popular stars in the industry, especially in recent years. One of them is Matthew Broderick, who is known for starring in WarGames with Ally Sheedy.

Currently, the show is the title that leads the ranking in several countries, but also in the United States. It has managed to compete and win the place to productions such as A Perfect Story, The Lincoln Lawyer and Heartstopper.

Painkiller is Netflix’s most watched series worldwide

Painkiller arrived on Netflix on August 10 and has quickly climbed up the global rankings. Now, the miniseries managed to top the chart and become the most watched title of this format on the platform.

The show’s story explores in depth the opioid crisis in the U.S. through the eyes of those responsible, the victims and an investigator searching for the truth. It is based on the article The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, which was published by the New Yorker and written by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The star-studded cast includes Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, West Duchovny, Carolina Bartczak, Jack Mulhern, Dina Shihabi, Clark Gregg, John Rothman, Tyler Ritter and Ana Kayne.