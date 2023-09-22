Many of the series produced by Netflix have had a long journey on the platform, and over the years, they have built a large fan base. One of them has become the most-watched titles worldwide.

With just one day since its release on the catalog, the show managed to dominate the global ranking of the most chosen titles by users. It is a creation of Laurie Nunn, who also serves as a writer and executive producer.

It has been confirmed that the fourth season will be the last, so there are only eight episodes in total to find out what will happen to the fate of the characters, who have been popular since 2019 when they made their debut on the service.

Sex Education is the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide

Sex Education has been relevant for several years and a major trend, so it’s not surprising that after the release of its latest season, it became the most-watched series on the platform worldwide.

It’s not only the top choice for Netflix users but has also captivated the American audience, currently holding the #4 spot on the list in the United States, which was updated a couple of hours ago.

The story follows Otis Milburn, a teenager whose mother is a sex therapist. He teams up with a fellow student, Maeve Wiley, to set up a covert sex therapy clinic at their high school.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimée-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells are some of the actors who bring the main characters to life during the fourth season.