Fans, get ready! Netflix has updated its top 10, both globally and in the United States, naming a new series as the most-watched among users. This is one of the most anticipated adaptations.

It’s a creation by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, based on one of the most well-known Japanese manga of recent years. It’s not the first time the story has been adapted for the screen, but it is the first time on the platform.

Several directors were responsible for the first season of the show, including Marc Jobst, Tim Southam, Emma Sullivan and Josef Kubota Wladyka. Here, check out the new trending title…

One Piece is the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide

One Piece premiered its first eight episodes on August 31, and since then, it has become one of the most-watched titles by users from different parts of the world, according to Flix Patrol.

The story is set in a seafaring world and follows a young pirate captain who sets out with his crew to earn the title of Pirate King and discover the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’.

It is based on the popular manga created by Eiichirô Oda, who has become an icon in the Japanese industry. The mangaka confessed that he only sleeps three hours a night, due to his intense routine work.