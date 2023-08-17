It’s only a matter of time until Netflix refreshes its global top 10 again. This morning, it replaced some titles with new productions within the list of the most-watched content, so now a docuseries holds the first position.

It’s a documentary directed by Emma Cooper (The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes), an Australian film producer, who created it for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom before it arrived on the American streaming giant.

The title features two of the most well-known Hollywood stars, particularly because they are major figures in the film industry: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Here, check out what series is trending…

Depp V Heard No. 1 on Netflix worldwide

If anyone thought that the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had been forgotten, let me tell you they were mistaken. Depp V Heard consists of three episodes and portrays to some extent what the 2022 case was about, which received significant social scrutiny.

The title made its prominent debut on Netflix during the course of Wednesday, August 16th, and quickly managed to weave its way among the top-performing productions in the top 10. This morning, it was confirmed that it took the place of Painkiller and has become the most-watched miniseries worldwide.

The docuseries presents both testimonies for the first time and delves into the trial that ignited Hollywood, along with the consequences it had on the internet. It also raises questions about social media and whether it could have influenced the outcome of the case.