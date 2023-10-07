Netflix: The most-watched series worldwide only two days after its premiere

Netflix has a new most watched series worldwide and it is an original production of the platform, which has released its third and final season, making users not wait long to play it.

The new season consists of a total of seven episodes, all of which were released together on the streaming giant. They were led by the project’s main face since season one: Omar Sy.

The title is a creation of George Kay (Criminal: UK and Stag) and managed to receive a BAFTA nomination last year in the Production Team category. Here, check out the new global trend…

Lupin is the most-watched series on Netflix worldwide

Lupin had its grand premiere on Netflix in 2021 and has since become one of the most popular original titles, especially among fans of crime, mystery and adventure.

Now, after the streaming service refreshed its worldwide Top 10 once again, the specialized site Flix Patrol has confirmed that it has become the most-watched series, overtaking Beckham.

During the third and final season, the story is in an advanced state and follows Assane Diop, who is ready to confront his greatest challenge yet: avenging his father’s death.

Omar Sy, Vincent Cassel, Ludivine Sagnier, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy and Shirine Boutella have returned one last time to bring about the long-awaited conclusion.