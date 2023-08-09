Netflix released three weeks ago one of the most promising romantic titles. It arrived in series format and it is a foreign production, whose production team and film set was located in Spain.

It was directed by Chloé Wallace and the story is based on the book by Elísabet Benavent, who has several works listed as some of the best sellers of the year. Marina Pérez adapted the screenplay for the screen.

The series’ director is related to one of Prime Video’s most popular Spanish stars, as she is the sister of Nicole Wallace, one of the main stars of My Fault. Here, check which is the most watched title…

A Perfect Story is Netflix’s most watched series worldwide

A Perfect Story was added to the Netflix catalog on July 28th and since then it has managed to remain in the top 10 worldwide. However, after the service renewed the ranking, it has earned the title of being the most watched on the platform.

The story follows Margot and David, who come from different worlds. She is heiress to a hotel empire. He works three jobs to barely make ends meet. But they must help each other win back the love of their lives.

Anna Castillo, Álvaro Mel, Ane Gabarain, Elena Irureta, Ana Belén, Lourdes Hernández and Ingrid García Jonsson are some of the actors that make up the main cast of the series, which consists of 5 episodes.