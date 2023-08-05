Netflix: The most watched show with Nicole Byer in the US only one day after its premiere

Netflix has premiered the first season of the chaotic baking show for beginners, which always felt more like a game show than a competition itself. Nicole Byer (*Loosely Exactly Nicole) hosts the show.

Jacques Torres (The Girls Next Door) serves as the judge in several episodes. On Friday, August 4th, all ten episodes of the first installment of this reality show were released, quickly captivating users on the platform.

Having been added to the catalog just one day ago, it has already become one of the most popular productions among users in multiple countries. Check out the new trending title worldwide…

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, the new reality show on Netflix

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge premiered its first episodes a day ago and has quickly become one of the most popular new titles on Netflix worldwide, especially in countries like the United States and Argentina.

The plot follows 10 inexperienced but motivated bakers who will compete against each other with the guidance and instruction of renowned pastry chefs. The person who crosses the finish line as the best baker will receive a cash prize.