Netflix: The most watched South African action-comedy just five days after its premiere

Netflix has added a new foreign title to its catalog and this time it is a South African production, which was released only five days ago and is already one of the most watched movies on the streaming platform.

It was directed and written by Andy ‘Admiral’ Kasrils, who is known for Bunny Chow: Know Thyself and Gums & Noses. The film, which lasts an hour and a half, belongs to the comedy and action genre, especially for its fight scenes.

The thriller got the TV-MA rating, which applies to TV shows or movies only suitable for people at least 18 years old. Here, check out what the trending title is…

Big Nunu’s Little Heist is one of the most watched action movies on Netflix worldwide

Big Nunu’s Little Heist has it all: action, comedy and crime. The South African film is the new Netflix premiere that has swept the world ranking, where it competes with Hidden Strike and Crawlspace.

The story follows an ex-soldier turned delivery boy who is drawn into the bumbling gang of a local kingpin to pull off a daring heist in an infamous South African town.

Jefferson Tshabalala, Tony Miyambo, Amahle Khumalo, Mpho Popps, Noko Moswete, Khanyisa Bunu and Kagiso Lediga make up the main cast of the film released on July 28.