Netflix has a new South Korean comedy series that has conquered users. This one has only 14 episodes, which were added to the catalog in mid-April this year. Now, the story has been one of the most chosen, entering the top 10.

It starred several great actors including Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-Hyun and Eun-Jin Ahn. It is not yet known if the series will have a second season, so we will have to wait until the service confirms its future.

Despite this, the show was a commercial success, becoming one of the best rated shows in the history of Korean cable television. It also set a new record for the highest ratings in JTBC’s history.

The Good Bad Mother is Netflix’s most-watched South Korean comedy series

The Good Bad Mother is the new South Korean series that has entered the top 10 of the most played worldwide on the platform. It is currently occupying the number 7 spot, beating Doctor Cha and New Amsterdam.

The story follows Young Soon, a mother who has lived for her son all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who through an unexpected accident is stricken with amnesia and becomes like a child again.