Netflix is not only one of the most consumed services in the world, but it also has a catalog full of hits. Some of the most popular right now are Missing and the series FUBAR.

Now, however, the time has come for a Spanish horror movie. Directed by Rubin Stein as original content for the streaming platform, the story follows Lola and her husband, who decide to adopt two young children..

Despite having been released at the beginning of the year, it is now when it managed to position itself in the number 2 position in the ranking of the most viewed films of the entire streaming service worldwide.

Tin & Tina is the most-watched Spanish horror movie on Netflix

Tin & Tina is the Spanish horror story that managed to keep users’ attention for several days. According to the Flix Patrol site, it was the second most watched horror story in the world and the tenth most watched in the United States.

The film stars Milena Smit (Parallel Mothers) as Lola, Jaime Lorente (Money Heist) as Adolfo, Carlos González Morollón as Tin (The Bogeyman – Spanish version) and Anastasia Russo (Dark Girls) as Tina.

“After a tragic abort, Lola and her husband Adolfo adopt Tin and Tina, two lovely albino brother and sister with an ultra-catholic education that makes them interpret Holy Bible verbatim”, describes its official synopsis.