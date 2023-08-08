Netflix boasts an extensive list of excellent documentaries, like The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, and this month it has premiered several titles of this genre that have quickly risen to the top 10 worldwide.

This time, it’s a sports-related production, specifically about football. The movie was directed by Ryan Duffy and starred one of the most popular stars. In addition to the protagonist, several icons collaborated on the project.

Eric Bolling, Blake Bortles, Barbara Bush, Boomer Esiason, Drake, Jay Leno, Rachel Maddow, Alan Cannon, Erik Burkhardt, and Nate Fitch are some of the names that were featured in the cast, either through archival footage or interviews.

Untold: Johnny Football, the most-watched football documentary on Netflix

Johnny Manziel is the star of the new Netflix documentary, which competes with titles like Quarterback. Untold: Johnny Football premiered about ten hours ago and has already become one of the most-watched on the platform.

“This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself”, describes the official synopsis.

It’s not the first time a star has participated in documentaries of this format, which belongs to the Untold franchise. Previously, just a few weeks ago, “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” was released.