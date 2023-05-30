Sports dramas are one of the most popular content among Netflix users. One of the most watched recently was the documentary of boxer Conor McGregor, where he recounted one of the most complicated moments of his life and career. Now, it is a series that has stolen the spotlight and the number one spot as the most played of its genre.

The project was created by April Blair in 2018 and despite having had its success a few years ago, it has been trending again in recent weeks for its renewal. The show has a total of five seasons available to watch right now and a sixth one on the way.

It has a total of 91 episodes and several great protagonists. Many important actors were making different cameos as the plot unfolded. One of the main stars is Taye Diggs, who plays Billy Baker and is known for his work in Chicago and The Best Man.

All American is the most-watched Netflix’s sports drama series in the US

All American has established itself as the most watched sports drama in the U.S. so far and the series ranks #2 in the top 10, as FUBAR with Arnold Schwarzenegger is in first place. The story is inspired by the life of professional soccer player Spencer Paysinger.

Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z and Cody Christian are some of the many stars that make up the cast. Ezra plays Spencer James and is one of the few to appear in every episode.

“When a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Compton and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger”, describes the official synopsis.