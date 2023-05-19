Netflix released on Wednesday, May 17 one of the most anticipated miniseries by sports and boxing fans. Having been added to the catalog only two days ago, it is already all the rage and leads the top of the most watched in the United States, taking second place behind Queen Charlotte.

The story follows the life of a historic MMA fighter and has already garnered millions of views, winning the hearts and attention of users. The production has a documentary-style format and only has four episodes, which are already available.

At the time, the project was described as an “epic journey back to the top of the UFC ladder” for the iconic fighter. Now, the streaming platform claimed it is “an all-access look at this controversial superstar, along with the deeper story of what got him to this point“.

McGregor Forever is the most-watched sports celebrity series on Netflix

McGregor Forever is the miniseries of one of the most famous boxers that has attracted thousands of users, establishing itself as the second most watched series in the US and the first to be related to the sport.

The plot of the episodes follows Conor McGregor and is set in a complicated moment in his life and career, which is when he broke his leg, when he almost had to say goodbye to fighting.