Comedies have become fundamental titles within the Netflix platform and this time it was the turn of a classic to enter the top 10 worldwide. This one starred Rowan Atkinson and is part of a great franchise.

The film was directed by David Kerr (Man vs. Bee and No Offence) and written by Will Davies (Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot and How to Train Your Dragon). The story has action, suspense, comedy and lots of spy scenes.

This week the platform renewed its catalog and its top 10 worldwide, so new movies have made it to the list of the most watched in several countries. Here, check which is the comedy that has obsessed users…

Johnny English Strikes Again is the most watched comedy on Netflix

Johnny English Strikes Again is one of the best known titles within the comedy genre and especially within the saga starring Rowan Atkinson. Multiple great stars accompanied him and among them were Emma Thompson and Ben Miller.

The story is set after a cyber attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain and Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the hacker.

Although the film is a top 10 hit worldwide on Netflix this week, it is not available in all countries. The same is true for the United States, as it is part of Hulu‘s catalog.