Netflix: The most-watched spy drama with Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington in the US

Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds worked together in 2012 when they both starred in a dramatic spy thriller that was well-received by critics and audiences. Now, this film is a trending title on Netflix.

After the streaming giant updated its Top 10 in the United States, the specialized site Flix Patrol confirmed that the title is not only one of the most-watched but has also surpassed several popular productions of the week.

The action movie was directed by Daniel Espinosa (Morbius and Life) and written by David Guggenheim (Stolen and Designated Survivor). Check out the film that won an award and received six other nominations here…

Safe House ranked No. 10 on Netflix in the US

Safe House made its big screen debut in 2012 and a few years later, it had its highly anticipated arrival in the American Netflix catalog, where it is now the tenth most-watched movie in the United States.

The story follows a young CIA agent tasked with keeping watch over a fugitive in a safe house. However, when the location is attacked, they must flee together to try to eliminate their enemies.

The filming took place in Cape Town, South Africa, and it was led by Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington, who portrayed the main characters: Matt Weston and Tobin Frost.

The stars were accompanied by prominent figures in the industry, including Joel Kinnaman, Brendan Gleeson, Sam Shepard, Nora Arnezeder, Fares Fares, Robert Patrick, Vera Farmiga, Rubén Blades and Liam Cunningham.