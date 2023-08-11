Gal Gadot has been under the spotlight for quite some time this year, especially what happened with Wonder Woman 3. This morning, she’s back to trending, but this time for releasing one of her most anticipated thrillers on Netflix.

The film was directed by Tom Harper and is a 100 percent original production of the streaming platform. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder were the ones who carried out the script writing.

The DC Comics actress is not the only star who is part of the main cast, as she was accompanied by figures such as Jamie Dornan, who is known for being involved in titles like The Fall and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Heart of Stone is the most-watched spy movie on Netflix

Heart of Stone arrived in Netflix‘s catalog this week and has quickly become a global trend. The plot, led by Gal Gadot (Red Notice and Death on the Nile), is filled with drama, action, crime and suspense.

It’s estimated that the new thriller will soon take a place within the top 10 and could even be among the top five. This means it will compete with titles like What Men Want, Hidden Strike and Soulcatcher.

The story follows an intelligence agent from a shadowy global peacekeeping agency who rushes to prevent a hacker from stealing their most valuable and dangerous weapon.