Netflix: The most-watched stand-up in the US just two days after its release

Comedies and stand-up specials have gained significant ground in Netflix‘s catalog and are among the favorites of users worldwide. However, now a new production in this genre has caught the attention of households in the US.

This title is starred by Jared Freid and directed by Mike Lavin. The comedian is known for the series Seeking Sublet and Gotham Comedy Live. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is responsible for works like Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy.

This week, the streaming giant refreshed its top 10 once again, and the special quickly earned a spot on the list. Currently, it holds one of the lower positions, but it’s steadily climbing and competing with others like Down for Love.

Jared Freid: 37 & Single ranked No. 7 on Netflix US

Jared Freid: 37 & Single is the new Netflix stand-up special that has managed to enter the top 10 in the US, securing the seventh spot. The platform is accustomed to its new releases climbing quickly, but this title has only been out for two days.

During the special, comedian Jared Freid talks about the ups and downs of being single at 37, from the frustrations of dating apps to awkward dates and justifications for breakups.