Aaron Taylor-Johnson is used to participate in superhero movies, as he has been part of Marvel Studios for a large part of his life and will soon release Kraven the Hunter, one of Marvel’s most popular stories.

However, now a movie production has become a trend that is based on the comic book of the same name created by John Romita Jr. and Mark Millar. Most of the characters are anti-heroes, especially the actor’s character.

The film belongs to the Netflix catalog and this week has established itself as one of the most watched on the platform. It was released in 2010, being directed by Matthew Vaughn and produced by Brad Pitt. Here, check which one it is.

Kick-Ass is the most watched superhero movie on Netflix US

Kick-Ass is Netflix‘s most popular superhero comedy in the United States and has starred some great actors, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals and Bullet Train) and Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie and If I Stay).

The young stars were joined by Nicolas Cage, Evan Peters and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film won 19 awards and 63 nominations over the years, in addition to being recognized as one of the most popular films of its genre.

The story follows Dave Lizewski, a high school student who goes unnoticed. He loves comic books and one day decides to become a superhero, even though he has no powers or training. So he ends up involved in an endless chaos.