Netflix: The most-watched suspense and horror thriller on the platform right now

Netflix has a wide catalog of thrillers, but not all of them are action, but there are many titles that belong to the horror and suspense catalog. The movie, which was released in 2019, entered the top 10 worldwide this week.

The production is of Spanish origin and was directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (The Lake House), while David Desola (The Paramedic) and Pedro Rivero (Birdboy) were in charge of writing the script.

The story took home 12 awards and 24 nominations. Among them a San Diego Film Critics Society Awards and multiple CinEuphoria Awards. Here, check out which title is trending on the streaming platform…

The Platform is the most watched horror thriller on Netflix

The Platform debuted on the big screen during 2019 and was a hit a few months ago, but now it is trending again on Netflix thanks to users worldwide. The film starred Ivan Massagué and Emilio Buale.

The story is set in a dystopian world, men and women are warehoused in a vertical prison where they see the day’s food, or what’s left of it, descend, leaving the lower levels starving and radicalized.