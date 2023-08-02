Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined forces with Benicio Del Toro to make one of the most popular crime, action and suspense movies in 2000. It is now part of Netflix and has been trending this week.

Although more than 20 years have passed since its release, the thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh is still a resounding success, as well as a classic of its genre. Simon Moore and Stephen Gaghan wrote the screenplay.

The film was so iconic that it garnered four Oscars and more than 80 nominations at various ceremonies. Here, check out which title has once again become one of the favorites among users worldwide…

Traffic is one of Netflix users’ favorite thrillers

Traffic made its big screen debut in 2000, when some topics were still taboo. So the story starring the three stars caused quite a revolution among viewers and critics. This week it has been trending again on Netflix.

The plot follows a conservative judge who is appointed by the president to lead America’s escalating war on drugs, only to discover that his teenage daughter is a crack addict.

Michael Douglas, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Vargas, Tomas Milian, Russell G. Jones, Michael O’Neill, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dennis Quaid, Erika Christensen, Don Cheadle and Stacey Travis make up the main cast.