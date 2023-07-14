Sam Worthington has a long history of success, varying in all types of genres. He has starred in action, romance, science fiction and even some of the highest grossing films in history. Among those titles are Avatar and Terminator Salvation.

Now, the 46-year-old actor is set to star in one of 2019’s hottest suspense thrillers, which is rated 16+ and has a running time of 1 hour and 39 minutes. It joined a streaming giant during October and has been a success ever since.

Not only has it been trending this week, but it is also a favorite among Netflix users. The service renewed its top 10 this morning and the movie quickly managed to make a space for itself and take a place among the top of the genre.

Fractured is Netflix’s most watched suspense thriller

Fractured was released a few years ago and since then it has become one of the most gripping suspense thrillers in the genre. Now, Netflix users have chosen it again and it has positioned itself in the top 10 worldwide.

Sam Worthington stars as Ray Monroe and was accompanied by great stars. Among them are Lily Rabe, Lucy Capri, Adjoa Andoh, Stephanie Sy and Stephen Tobolowsky, among others.

“A couple stops at a gas station and their six-year-old daughter breaks her arm. They rush to the hospital, but something strange happens there. His wife and daughter disappear”, describes the official synopsis.