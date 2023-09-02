Foreign thrillers are becoming increasingly popular in Netflix‘s catalog and it’s always a good time to find out which ones are the most-watched. These rankings change all the time and there’s usually one of these titles in the global top 10.

This time, it’s an action and crime movie directed by Fares Fares that shines in the rankings. The filmmaker not only is part of the behind-the-scenes team but also has been responsible for writing the screenplay alongside Peter Smirnakos.

In addition to all the roles he had in the project, he also took on the lead role. He was accompanied by big stars from his home country. Check out which drama is trending this week…

A Day and A Half ranked No. 5 on Netflix worldwide

A Day and A Half is the new Netflix original production directed by a foreign icon who has been succeeding in Hollywood for a while. The thriller has secured a spot in the global top 10, ranking fifth among the most-watched titles.

The story follows Lukas, an armed man who, in a desperate attempt to reunite with his daughter, breaks into the medical center where his ex-wife works and kidnaps her.

Those chosen to be part of the main cast include Alexej Manvelov, Alma Pöysti, Fares Fares, Daniel Guldstrand, Annika Hallin, Stina Ekblad, Annica Liljeblad, Richard Forsgren, and Johni Tadi.